The Frucht of the Spirit

Posted by on Tuesday, February 7, 2017  

Students at Steinbach Bible College present a declamatorium (chancel drama) on the fruit of the Spirit in 1941. The boxes list in German the qualities from Galatians 5:22–23 on “no other foundation.”
Photo from the Centre for MB Studies (NP198-3-12) is available to the public in collaboration with MAID: the Mennonite Archival Image Database. Research or purchase images from Mennonite churches and organizations at archives.mhsc.ca.

Do you recognize these women? To help CMBS identify them, please email archives@mbchurches.ca.

