The Frucht of the Spirit

space space Students at Steinbach Bible College present a declamatorium (chancel drama) on the fruit of the Spirit in 1941. The boxes list in German the qualities from Galatians 5:22–23 on “no other foundation.” space space

Photo from the Centre for MB Studies (NP198-3-12)

Do you recognize these women? To help CMBS identify them, please email archives@mbchurches.ca.

