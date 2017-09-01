September/October 2017
FEATURES
The polarity of discipleship
[Cam Stuart
“God has spoken to me…”
[Harold Jantz
Viewpoint
The gospel calls us to be unsettled
[Matt Balcarras
COLUMNS
Editorial
Disciple formation
[Karla Braun
Confession of Faith
Article 4 – Sin and evil
[Rob Thiessen
Wiebe’s Witness
Pray for Steve!
[David Wiebe
MB Seminary
“Jesus and” or “Jesus only”?
[Mark Wessner
OUTfront
Pull out the stops on one mission
[Steve Berg
Executive Board
Mid-year financial update
[Jim Davidson
DEPARTMENTS
Homepage
Stories from the harvest fields: Redemptive rain delay in the Windy City
Confession commentary published in Chinese
Mortar and Bricks: MB churches in Canada
News in story
This is amazing grace: SAC makes space for healing worship in wake of tragedy
Letters
Transitions
CROSSCURRENTS
Ernest (Ernie) Friesen, Elizabeth (Elias) Regier, Henry Alexander Baerg, Eric Peter Klippenstein, Frank Thiessen, Jacob Funk, Regg Borne, Brenda J. Klassen, Leonard Wilbert Loewen, Abe Thiessen, Louise Berg, Norman William Jantzen, Freda Teichrob, Walter Dirks, John Philip Daum, George Lorne Braun, Kurt Guenther, Katherine (Kit) Janzen, Erna Reimer, William (Bill) Falk, Katharina (Tina) Isaak, Frank Gunther, Jacob (Jake) John Quapp, Peter Harry Sawatzky