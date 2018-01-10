Athanase Chiruza was commissioned as an SKMB pastor Jan. 7, 2018, at a special unity service of Parliament Community Church (Regina), Mission Pentecostal Church and Beautiful Presbyterian Church. All three churches meet at 4011 Pasqua Street in Regina every Sunday.

Chiruza is lead pastor of Mission Pentecostal Church, a faith community comprising of new Canadians from various parts of Africa. He has served the church since 2015.

Mission Pentecostal Church will join the Saskatchewan MB Conference in March.

Chiruza has served as a church planter, pastor and bishop in the Congo, Tanzania and Zambia. His training took place at the Institut Biblique Panzi in Bukavu, DR Congo, and the Pentecostal Assemblies of God Bible College in Bukavu, DR Congo.

Chiruza and Beata have five children.

Parliament Community Church demonstrated love and acceptance for Chiruza, his family, and the church in their time of need, he says. This encouraged them to partner with the Mennonite Brethren. Also, he has deeply appreciated reading stories of Anabaptists who sacrificed everything for the sake of the gospel.

[Phil Gunther, director of ministry, Saskatchewan Conference of MB Churches

Watch a video of singing at the unity service here:

Visit our transitions announcements to meet new faces in the conference. Has your church welcomed a new pastor? Let us know.

Pastor commissioning – Athanase Chiruza was last modified: by