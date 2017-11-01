Meet your One Mission Task Force

Leading up to Gathering 2018, the One Mission Partnership Task Force will listen, discern and submit a plan for Canadian MB people to increase collaborative effectiveness in working alongside what God is doing.

The task force will

  • articulate a clear statement of “one mission” for all MB churches and ministries across Canada,
  • discern structural solutions for aligning ministry partnerships around this one mission.

  1. Should I say, “Yay, there are some women on board” or should I say “Why are only 1/4 of this group women?”

