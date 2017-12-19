Obituary submission

Obituaries have long been a valued part of the MB Herald. From the funeral bulletins, eulogies, and newspaper obituaries you send, our editors craft life stories of our members to inspire and encourage our readers, creating a memorial of MB saints.
Beginning with the Spring 2018 issue, MB Herald will charge for this service.
For a flat rate of $65 for up to 300 words and a photograph, MB Herald staff will prepare an obituary compliant with our in-house style. We take care to include historical and genealogical information as available and to highlight aspects of the decedent’s faith walk.
When submitting obituaries, please endeavour to include the following information:
- Death date
- Birthdate
- Birthplace
- Parents’ names
- Date [year] & church of baptism (if available)
- Life details
- Date [year] of marriage, spouse’s maiden name, spouse’s death date (if applicable)
- Name of MB church where member or attendee
- Names of children, number of grandchildren, number of surviving siblings (as applicable)
A high resolution JPG or good quality printed photograph may be sent for publication alongside the life story.
Send obituary and photo to obituaries@mbchurches.ca or 1310 Taylor Avenue, Winnipeg, MB R3M 3Z6.