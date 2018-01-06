Multiply Podcast – 2.8 // César García, Mennonite World Conference

Discipleship – a fancy word we use for following Jesus and learning to do things his way – takes many forms. At the EQUIP study conference in Abbotsford, B.C., we sat down with three diverse personalities to talk about what inspires them as they employ their talents and interests in following Jesus.

Our first interview is with César García, an MB pastor from Colombia, serves the world Anabaptist family as general secretary of Mennonite World Conference. He walks with the church through joys and struggles, while continuing to be shaped himself by wise mentors.

Learn more:

https://www.globalmissionmedia.tv/en/programming?channels=ccmbc&keyword=equip

https://www.mwc-cmm.org/

https://www.mwc-cmm.org/article/world-fellowship-sunday/

