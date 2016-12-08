Finance news: Moderated conference call

During its meeting Nov. 24–26, 2016, the Executive Board of the Canadian Conference of Mennonite Brethren Churches appointed Howie Wall, Tony Martens and Matt Dyck as the EB members to the CCMBC Legacy Inc. interim board of directors. Harold Froese and Len Penner were also appointed as external members to the interim board. Member will serve as Legacy directors until the CCMBC annual general meeting in 2017.

Following the Executive Board meeting, the interim board of directors of CCMBC Legacy Fund Inc. met to conduct the required business during their annual meeting. Jim Davidson, interim CFO of CCMBC, was appointed as interim president and CEO of CCMBC Legacy Fund Inc.

Legacy invites constituents to a one-hour moderated conference call Dec. 13, 2016, at 1 p.m. Pacific Time. Wall, Davidson, and Executive Board members Bruce Enns and Michael Dick will answer questions regarding governance, policies and the transition of the Stewardship Fund to Legacy. A Q&A summary will be posted after the meeting.

To participate in the discussion, call in five–ten minutes in advance to request to join the call. Click here to find the number for your area.

Davidson, as CCMBC CFO and Legacy CEO, along with Ron Toews, interim Executive Director, will oversee transition of responsibilities from CCMBC operations to Legacy.

“Since Gathering 2016, the Executive Board, CCMBC leadership and staff have been working diligently to address the concerns of the constituency,” says Davidson. “The policies, procedures and controls to ensure stewardship of the resources that have been entrusted to us have been reviewed and in a few situations have been amended. The conference is financially sound and efforts are being made to rebuild the operating surpluses of both CCMBC ministry and Stewardship operations to level that will sustain these operations in the future.”

Like this: Like Loading...