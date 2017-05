Posted by Staff on Monday, May 1, 2017 · Leave a Comment

space space Circa 1973, Helen Goertzen plays accordion and Decilo Guevarra plays guitar as Christians worship and sing together. Photo from the Herta J. Voth collection. space space

Photo from the Centre for MB Studies (NP209-02-2) is available to the public in collaboration with MAID: the Mennonite Archival Image Database. Research or purchase images from Mennonite churches and organizations at archives.mhsc.ca.

