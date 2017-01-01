Mennonite Brethren and Indigenous Canadians
A reading list
New stories
http://mbherald.com/student-illuminates-gospel/
Bethany student uses indigenous art style for project on gospel of john
http://mbherald.com/forest-fires-ignite-gospel-hospitality/
Bethany students host displaced friends from reserve visits
http://mbherald.com/totem-carving-cathartic/ indigenous man and MB church member carves totem poles
http://mbherald.com/a-pieced-offering/ Mennonites put quilt in bentwood box
http://mbherald.com/aboriginal-speaker-stands-up-for-culture/ Richard Twiss
http://mbherald.com/skmb-listening-circle-calls-action/
http://mbherald.com/god-leads-ends/ Chinese chruch in BC partners with Korean to reach out to northern reserves
Perspective pieces/feature articles
http://mbherald.com/ears-like-a-fish/ on interfaith dialogue
http://mbherald.com/forever-grateful/ — an indigenous student at Bethany Bible College
http://mbherald.com/do-we-love-our-aboriginal-neighbours/
http://mbherald.com/isnt-it-time/
http://mbherald.com/gospel-calls-us-unsettled/
http://mbherald.com/how-to-wear-moccasins/
http://mbherald.com/would-you-cry-out/
http://mbherald.com/from-suburban-foster-child-to-inner-city-tomato-stick-a-metis-mans-story/
http://mbherald.com/much-pain-much-beauty/
http://mbherald.com/face-face-peacebuilding/ on Reserve 107, a documentary about Stony Knoll
MB Herald writers reflect on major TRC events
Edmonton 2014: “Being a witness”
http://mbherald.com/being-a-witness/
Vancouver 2013: “My spirit was laid down, but now it stands strong”
http://mbherald.com/my-spirit-was-laid-down-but-now-it-stands-strong/
Montreal 2013: “Message in a bottle”
http://mbherald.com/message-in-a-bottle/
Saskatoon 2012: “Vocabulary of the gospel is healing”
http://mbherald.com/vocabulary-of-the-gospel-is-healing/
Winnipeg 2010: “Witnessing truth that hurts and heals”
http://mbherald.com/witnessing-truth-that-hurts-and-heals/
Editorials
http://mbherald.com/an-invitation-to-listen/
http://mbherald.com/stories-that-move/
http://mbherald.com/what-is-truth/
http://mbherald.com/a-heart-for-canada/
Book reviews:
http://mbherald.com/rescuing-the-gospel-from-the-cowboys/
http://mbherald.com/shalom-and-the-community-of-creation-an-indigenous-vision-prophetic-christianity-series/
http://mbherald.com/dont-read-book/ Buffalo Shout
http://mbherald.com/walk-together-good-way/ The Honour Drum
http://mbherald.com/yours-mine-ours/
http://mbherald.com/wrongs-to-rights-un-declaration-on-the-rights-of-indigenous-peoples/
Page 5: reflections on Mennonite history (being settlers) and Canada 150
http://www.mennonitehistorian.ca/43.3.MHSep17.pdf
A CCMBC resource
http://www.mennonitebrethren.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/Stories-of-Friendship-e-copy.pdf
An MCC resource
http://mbherald.com/immigrants-guide-indigenous-people/
http://mbherald.com/the-dark-side-of-being-white/
A story that ties together refugees and First Nations
http://mcccanada.ca/stories/good-hosts-better-guests-rick-cober-bauman
Resources for EFC
http://www.evangelicalfellowship.ca/page.aspx?pid=325
Recent Comments