Mennonite Brethren and Indigenous Canadians

A reading list

New stories

http://mbherald.com/student-illuminates-gospel/

Bethany student uses indigenous art style for project on gospel of john

http://mbherald.com/forest-fires-ignite-gospel-hospitality/

Bethany students host displaced friends from reserve visits

http://mbherald.com/totem-carving-cathartic/ indigenous man and MB church member carves totem poles

http://mbherald.com/a-pieced-offering/ Mennonites put quilt in bentwood box

http://mbherald.com/aboriginal-speaker-stands-up-for-culture/ Richard Twiss

http://mbherald.com/skmb-listening-circle-calls-action/

http://mbherald.com/god-leads-ends/ Chinese chruch in BC partners with Korean to reach out to northern reserves

Perspective pieces/feature articles

http://mbherald.com/ears-like-a-fish/ on interfaith dialogue

http://mbherald.com/forever-grateful/ — an indigenous student at Bethany Bible College

http://mbherald.com/do-we-love-our-aboriginal-neighbours/

http://mbherald.com/isnt-it-time/

http://mbherald.com/gospel-calls-us-unsettled/

http://mbherald.com/how-to-wear-moccasins/

http://mbherald.com/would-you-cry-out/

http://mbherald.com/from-suburban-foster-child-to-inner-city-tomato-stick-a-metis-mans-story/

http://mbherald.com/much-pain-much-beauty/

http://mbherald.com/face-face-peacebuilding/ on Reserve 107, a documentary about Stony Knoll

MB Herald writers reflect on major TRC events

Edmonton 2014: “Being a witness”

http://mbherald.com/being-a-witness/

Vancouver 2013: “My spirit was laid down, but now it stands strong”

http://mbherald.com/my-spirit-was-laid-down-but-now-it-stands-strong/

Montreal 2013: “Message in a bottle”

http://mbherald.com/message-in-a-bottle/

Saskatoon 2012: “Vocabulary of the gospel is healing”

http://mbherald.com/vocabulary-of-the-gospel-is-healing/

Winnipeg 2010: “Witnessing truth that hurts and heals”

http://mbherald.com/witnessing-truth-that-hurts-and-heals/

Editorials

http://mbherald.com/an-invitation-to-listen/

http://mbherald.com/stories-that-move/

http://mbherald.com/what-is-truth/

http://mbherald.com/a-heart-for-canada/

Book reviews:

http://mbherald.com/rescuing-the-gospel-from-the-cowboys/

http://mbherald.com/shalom-and-the-community-of-creation-an-indigenous-vision-prophetic-christianity-series/

http://mbherald.com/dont-read-book/ Buffalo Shout

http://mbherald.com/walk-together-good-way/ The Honour Drum

http://mbherald.com/yours-mine-ours/

http://mbherald.com/wrongs-to-rights-un-declaration-on-the-rights-of-indigenous-peoples/

Page 5: reflections on Mennonite history (being settlers) and Canada 150

http://www.mennonitehistorian.ca/43.3.MHSep17.pdf

A CCMBC resource

http://www.mennonitebrethren.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/Stories-of-Friendship-e-copy.pdf

An MCC resource

http://mythperceptions.ca/

http://mbherald.com/immigrants-guide-indigenous-people/

http://mbherald.com/the-dark-side-of-being-white/

A story that ties together refugees and First Nations

http://mcccanada.ca/stories/good-hosts-better-guests-rick-cober-bauman

Resources for EFC

http://www.evangelicalfellowship.ca/page.aspx?pid=325