May/June 2017
FEATURES
Love and joy in the Spirit
[ICOMB report
God’s work in a refugee camp
[Safari Mutabesha
COLUMNS
Editorial
What’s your protestimony?
[Karla Braun
Confession of Faith
Article 1 – God
[Paul Lam
Wiebe’s Witness
Mission is our prayer
[David Wiebe
MB Seminary
The inescapable call of global mission
[Mark Wessner
OUTfront
A culture of mutual trust and respect
[Steve Berg
Viewpoint
Learning to bear witness
[Jacqueline Block
Viewpoint
The parable of the ostrich
[Brad Sumner
Intersection of faith and life
To walk together in a good way
[Andrea Heinrichs
DEPARTMENTS
Homepage
Get to know interim executive director Steve Berg
Memory from MAID: A joyful noise in many tongues
Small steps in our story reveal God
News in story
Cultures and faith meet around a common cause (*online only)
MCC water project in Iraq (*online only)
Lifesaving latrines and local partners (*online only)
Archive intern to examine Mennonite communal life (*online only)
Mennonite Heritage Centre archives and gallery to continue under new structure (*online only)
The Bible still speaks, say Renewal 2027 speakers (*online only)
Letters
Transitions
How beautiful are the feet: A tale of two slippers over three-and-a-half-decades of ministry (*online only)
CROSSCURRENTS
A radical call to discipleship: Reunion (*online only)
What have you got to give? Love Let Go (*online only)
A woman of courage: To and From Nowhere (*online only)
Spiritual transformation amid gender dysphoria: You Can’t Fix Dead (*online only)
To remember the past and engage in it: The Spiritual Practice of Remembering (*online only)
Pauline (Paula) Rosa Bovair, Harry Lawrence Klassen, Adena Voth, Gerhard (George D.) Dyck, Robert Grant (Bob) Ardies, Edward Biffart, Elizabeth (Beth) Funk, Elfrieda Poetker, Elizabeth Sawatsky, Elfrieda (Kopp) Braun, Erika Falk, Susan Fedrau, Henry Martins, Aganetha Warkentin, John Berg, Helene Neufeld, Nettie Wall, Willi Matz, Elfrieda Korneyevna Friesen, Maria Loewen, Susana Wiens, Erna Siemens
