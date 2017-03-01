March/April 2017
FEATURES
Spreading hope with the Southridge Jam Company
[Angeline Schellenberg
An invitation to kindness and generosity: Pov.ology
[Karla Braun
Why should we pay attention to the Reformation anniversary?
[John J. Friesen
COLUMNS
Editorial: A heart for Canada
[Karla Braun
Confession of Faith: Article 1 – God
[Brian Cooper
Wiebe’s Witness: Who is my neighbour?
[David Wiebe
MB Seminary: The world is watching
[Mark Wessner
CONFERENCE NEWS
Board appoints interim executive director
Mission-minded board increases collaboration
DEPARTMENTS
Homepage
Writing the vision and making it plain
Memory from MAID: Baseball today, church tomorrow
News in story
Bethany 2.0 launches as Thrive
Congolese brothers in Christ build on a dream (*online only)
Severe food shortages in Eastern Africa alarming (*online only)
USMB, MB Mission and C2C form memo of understanding (*online only)
Letters
Transitions
How beautiful are the feet: A tale of two slippers over three-and-a-half-decades of ministry (*online only)
CROSSCURRENTS
A hard look at Canada: Yours, Mine, Ours: Unravelling the Doctrine of Discover
Can social justice and evangelism be partners? Return to Justice
Called to God’s Justice: The Justice Calling
A primer on Anabaptism: Anabaptist Essentials
Hopeful sermons rooted in real life: Still Daring to Hope
A walk on the wild side: A Dangerous Mind
Peter Derksen, Mary Penner, Evelyn (Evie) Alma Redekop, Helen Welsh, Olga Rose Hodel, David Peter Giesbrecht, Eva Esau, Anne Siebert, Susie Ann Gutwin, Edna Marie Berg, John Goossen, Charlotte Helen (Lepp) Klassen, Melane Gunther, Helmut Bernhard Janz, Ruth Schulz, Tina Derksen, Annie (Anne) June Giesbrecht, Martha Derksen, Henry Jacob Peters, Sandra (Sandy) Lynn Dick, John A. Wiebe, Jacob Abram Dick
