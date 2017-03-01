March/April 2017

FEATURES

Spreading hope with the Southridge Jam Company

[Angeline Schellenberg

An invitation to kindness and generosity: Pov.ology

[Karla Braun

Why should we pay attention to the Reformation anniversary?

[John J. Friesen

A community psalm

COLUMNS

Editorial: A heart for Canada

[Karla Braun

Confession of Faith: Article 1 – God

[Brian Cooper

Wiebe’s Witness: Who is my neighbour?

[David Wiebe

MB Seminary: The world is watching

[Mark Wessner

CONFERENCE NEWS

We continue his work

With gratitude

Board appoints interim executive director

Mission-minded board increases collaboration

DEPARTMENTS

Homepage

Writing the vision and making it plain

Memory from MAID: Baseball today, church tomorrow

Project grant recipients

Coming events

News in story

Two baptisms and a new year

Bethany 2.0 launches as Thrive

Congolese brothers in Christ build on a dream (*online only)

Severe food shortages in Eastern Africa alarming (*online only)

USMB, MB Mission and C2C form memo of understanding (*online only)

Church celebrates 90 years

How beautiful are the feet: A tale of two slippers over three-and-a-half-decades of ministry (*online only)

CROSSCURRENTS

A hard look at Canada: Yours, Mine, Ours: Unravelling the Doctrine of Discover

Can social justice and evangelism be partners? Return to Justice

Called to God’s Justice: The Justice Calling

A primer on Anabaptism: Anabaptist Essentials

Hopeful sermons rooted in real life: Still Daring to Hope

A walk on the wild side: A Dangerous Mind

“Finish lines” [Obituaries]

Peter Derksen, Mary Penner, Evelyn (Evie) Alma Redekop, Helen Welsh, Olga Rose Hodel, David Peter Giesbrecht, Eva Esau, Anne Siebert, Susie Ann Gutwin, Edna Marie Berg, John Goossen, Charlotte Helen (Lepp) Klassen, Melane Gunther, Helmut Bernhard Janz, Ruth Schulz, Tina Derksen, Annie (Anne) June Giesbrecht, Martha Derksen, Henry Jacob Peters, Sandra (Sandy) Lynn Dick, John A. Wiebe, Jacob Abram Dick

Cover Photo: Drew Unrau, Made By Frame

Drew’s work as a photographer, videographer, web designer and new media professional has taken him across the globe. From producing television in Italy to capturing unique images in Sydney, Australia, Drew sees and reveals the intrinsic beauty in each story that he helps to tell. Through his recent focus on social enterprise, Drew has helped to spread the word about NGOs and nonprofits around the world and where he lives in Niagara, Ont. Drew’s passion is to use media to reveal similarities among people around the world. www.madebyframe.com

