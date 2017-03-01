Baseball today, church tomorrow

space space Conscientious objectors in an alternative service camp in Blubber Bay, B.C., circa 1943, formed a baseball team during their off hours. In May 1942, it was decreed that COs would serve till the end of the war. In the front row, second from left is Bill Funston; far right is Jake Balzer. In the back row, third from left is Dave Neuman; far right is Frank C. Peters. space space

Photo from the Centre for MB Studies (NP145-1-32) is available to the public in collaboration with MAID: the Mennonite Archival Image Database. Research or purchase images from Mennonite churches and organizations at archives.mhsc.ca.

Do you recognize these men? To help CMBS identify them, please email archives@mbchurches.ca.

Thank you to those who wrote in to identify people in last issue’s photo.

Like this: Like Loading...