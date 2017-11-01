Letters November/December 2017

Children of God first

In a world seemingly on a roller-coaster ride of sexual reinvention, I am extremely grateful for the articles on sexuality from Willy Reimer and Thaleia Sawatzky (God, sex, me and you, July/August 2016). Their unwavering commitment to the truth of Scripture, the lordship of Christ, open communication and loving compassion for all people is exactly what we need today in all the church.

Congregations that stick to these principles will always be a “safe environment” for those struggling with gender identity or same-sex attraction. Our culture says our identity is based on our sexuality, but we must always remember that our identity is really as children of God.

Thank you very much for your ministry.

Allan Dowdeswell

Saskatoon

Distressing misunderstanding

Re: “The gospel calls us to be unsettled” (Viewpoint, September/October 2017)

I am an avid reader of your magazine and enjoy it each month. This month I was surprised to see that you had included an article of a person who said that he lived with a partner and three children.

I thought the article was great, but was a bit disturbed when I read the acknowledgement and had to wonder whether his partner was someone he was not married to.

I was surprised that a paper from my denomination, which I love, would present something that in my mind is not acceptable.

I called your office and was told that his “partner” was his wife.

I was satisfied with that answer, but I am concerned about the appearance of something that can quite easily be misunderstood.

Thanks for the great articles on discipleship this month.

Sylvia Martens

Swift Current, Sask.

