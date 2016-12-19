Church celebrates 50 years

Valter Warkentin, 50th planning committee chair PHOTO: Iwan Bergen

King Road MB Church, Abbotsford, B.C., celebrated its 50th anniversary, Sept. 23–25, 2016, exactly 50 years after the first worship service, Sept. 25, 1966. With Jacob Dueck as founding pastor, South Abbotsford Church planted King Road to provide German-speaking community to immigrants from South America, Germany and Russia.

Under the theme of Psalm 86:12, the celebration included a youth homecoming, a banquet and a combined German and English Sunday service. Saturday’s banquet and service gave the 600 guests a look back. The service featured music by former music pastor couple Rufus and Adina Loewen. Nine former and current pastors shared memories around nine church values, forming them into an altar. Sunday’s joint service was forward-looking, with a multi-age worship team and a message from BCMB associate conference minister Ron van Asker.

PHOTO: Iwan Bergen

Intergenerational worship team on Sunday morning: (l-r) Brianna Janz, Lorraine Gross, Julie Janz, Cristine Loewen; Gabriel Jaruchik on drums, Denis Dueck on bass, Ricky Lowen on guitar. PHOTO: Iwan Bergen

King Road continues to offer both English and German services to their multigenerational community of 570 members, and ministers to Spanish-speaking migrant workers by hosting a regular Friendship Centre. They remain committed to “following Jesus, loving each other, and reaching our world.”

