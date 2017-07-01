July/August 2017

A covering of love
[Sharon Simpson

Between two worlds: A hospital chaplain reflects on medical assistance in dying
[Lawrence T. Cheung

Journeying to the next stage: What I’ve learned about end-of-life care
[Sharon Simpson with artwork by Krista Reimer

What’s new in aging: six 21st-century themes
[Barrie McMaster

Good advice for the third 1/3
[Barrie McMaster

Editorial
No one dies alone
[Karla Braun

Confession of Faith
Article 3 – Creation and humanity
[Richard Martens

Wiebe’s Witness
Redeeming refugee stories
[David Wiebe

MB Seminary
Being a witness to those who are dying
[Mark Wessner

OUTfront
Troubling times: Biblical guidance for how to disagree on fractious issues
[Jon Isaak

Executive Board
MB Mission and C2C merger Q&A

Testimony
God guides along a twisting path
[Barbara Armstrong

Intersection of faith and life
Can beauty grow out of ashes?
[Wilma Derksen

Stories from the harvest fields: Plant small?

Memory from MAID: “Youthful aid to the aged”

Creation: a guide for mission (*online only)

Church anniversary – Parliament Community Church (*online only)

Historical Commission serves with trimmed budget (*online only)

PhD student saves history from shredder (*online only)

Youth EMBRACE risk on mission (*online only)

Walking for peace in Colombia (*online only)

Lumeya appointed to DR Congo government position (*online only)

Canadian government to match donation for famine response (*online only)


“I wanted a friend, someone outside CBC who would understand my life inside CBC,” says Zlata Zolotarova, an international student from Ukraine at Columbia Bible College, Abbotsford, B.C....

MCC welcomes the Canadian government announcement that it will provide nearly $7.5 million over five years to Circles of Support and Accountability (CoSA), which helps convicted sex offenders...

How beautiful are the feet: A tale of two slippers over three-and-a-half-decades of ministry (*online only)

Re-Imagining the Church: Implications of Being a People in the World Robert J. Suderman Wipf & Stock   Pastoring the French-speaking Mennonite Brethren church in Winnipeg for five...

A special people and a very important mission: Re-imagining the Church (*online only)


Title: Meet Generation Z: Understanding and Reaching the New Post-Christian World Author: James Emery White This book is very specifically about understanding and reaching to the newest generation of people. That generation, referred to as “Z,” would include anyone born after 1996. The author is profoundly aware that the young people today do not have…

New methods for new youth: Meet Gen-Z (*online only)


Title: In the Way of Jesus Author: Paul D. Kroeker This book is an honest evaluation of the health of the church in North America and a call to true discipleship. It challenges the reader to a life of faithfully and radically following Jesus as upside-down Kingdom people.

Title: Gutsy: (Mis)Adventures in Canadian Church Planting Author: Jared Siebert Gutsy is a follow-up on the churches/planters that were featured in a film documentary called One Size Fits All?: Exploring New and Evolving Forms of Church in Canada.

“Finish lines” [Obituaries]

Pauline (Paula) Rosa Bovair, Harry Lawrence Klassen, Adena Voth, Gerhard (George D.) Dyck, Robert Grant (Bob) Ardies, Edward Biffart, Elizabeth (Beth) Funk, Elfrieda Poetker, Elizabeth Sawatsky, Elfrieda (Kopp) Braun, Erika Falk, Susan Fedrau, Henry Martins, Aganetha Warkentin, John Berg, Helene Neufeld, Nettie Wall, Willi Matz, Elfrieda Korneyevna Friesen, Maria Loewen, Susana Wiens, Erna Siemens

