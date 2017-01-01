January/February 2017
FEATURES
The Holy Spirit living in us
[Bryan Born
Come, Holy Spirit
[Lousie Sinclair-Peters
From front porches to the ends of the earth
[Angeline Schellenberg
COLUMNS
Editorial: Through up or down, God is in it all
[Karla Braun
Viewpoint: Olive orchard bears fruit of peace
[David Chow
Text Message: what does God’s glory look like?
[Nathan McCorkindale
Wiebe’s Witness: Winds of the Spirit in Brazil
[David Wiebe
MB Seminary: Telling the story of Jesus
[Mark Wessner
CONFERENCE NEWS
DEPARTMENTS
Homepage
The next 500 years of Anabaptism
Memory from MAID: The Fruchts of the Spirit
News in story
Colombia MB churches assist flood survivors
At 80, Columbia is still pursuing the mission
Unity in the global family (*online only)
Mennonite photograph database shortlisted for national award (*online only)
MCC’s Syrian partners deliver assistance despite intensified fighting (*online only)
MCC Canada AGM delegates gather under the “big tent” (*online only)
In right relationship to all things (*online only)
Tribute: Helmut T. Huebert (*online only)
Transitions
CROSSCURRENTS
Transported through stories: disPLACE: Refugee stories in their own words
A spiritual memoir of incarnational ministry: At Home in Exile: Finding Jesus among My Ancestors & Refugee Neighbors
The gift of God’s calling: Daughters in the House of Jacob: A Memoir of Migration
Is God nonviolent? The Nonviolent God
Thorny topic’s timely treatment theologically thin: Wrongs to Rights (*online only)
Abraham E. Peters, Kelly Darlene Pauls, Hedwig (Hedy) Winter, Martha (Mardy) Thiessen, Alfred John Huebert, Henry Kornelsen, John Thiessen, Helmut T. Janzen, Susan Lepp, (Arlin) Glen Lovell, Anne Dyck, Henry Wiebe, Ed Wiens, Martha (Marty) Rempel, Alvin Henry Ens, Katherine Klassen, Nellie Rogalsky, Margaret Thiessen, Sylvia Goosen, Henry Peters, Alice Siemens, Mary Magdalene Heidebrecht, Jacob P. Thiessen, Darla Koop, Peter Eric Kehler
