Historical Commission research and writing grants 2017–2018

Posted by Jon Isaak on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The Historical Commission of the U.S. and Canadian Mennonite Brethren Churches announces FIVE research and writing grants for 2017–2018. Click on the highlighted URLs below for details.

Grants of up to $2,000 to support ARCHIVES DEVELOPMENT of Mennonite archives around the world—one specifically for non-U.S.-Canadian archives and another for US-Canadian archives. The application deadline is November 20, 2017.

Stipends of $50 to $100 for approved GAMEO ARTICLES—biographies, congregational histories, institutional histories.

PROJECT GRANTS of up to $2,500 in support of a historical and/or theological project of interest to Mennonite Brethren around the world. The application deadline is April 16, 2018.

One SUMMER ARCHIVAL INTERNSHIP, designed to give a college or graduate/seminary student practical archival experience at each of the four Mennonite Brethren archival institutions in North America. Spanning five weeks during May and June 2018 (exact dates to be determined), the intern will spend a week at each of the MB archives (Winnipeg, Hillsboro, Fresno, and Abbotsford). Airfare and accommodations are included along with a $2,000 stipend. The application deadline is February 5, 2018.

2017 intern, Jordan Duerrstein, Wycliffe College, Toronto

2016 intern, Andrew Brown, Canadian Mennonite University, Winnipeg

2015 intern, Liz Wittrig, Goshen College

2014 intern, Yoshio Fujii, Fresno Pacific Biblical Seminary

2013 intern, Amanda Bartel, Bluffton College

RESEARCH GRANTS of up to $2,000 in support of research and publication relating to the history and contribution of Mennonite Brethren women. The grant is made possible by generous support from the Katie Funk Wiebe Fund. The application deadline is April 16, 2018.

Criteria and application details—as well as news releases about past recipients—for these five funded initiatives are also available at www.mbhistory.org.

Like this: Like Loading...