God always extends an invitation to a deeper relationship, and through this we hear the call of transformation: “Come, follow me, and I’ll show you how to fish for people” (Mark 1:17, CEB).

We know God is there, but we often don’t know what we are listening to or for. On Outtatown, we learn to open our ears to hear God’s voice through circumstances, other people, Scripture, reflection, and little “coincidences” that happen throughout our daily lives.

Steve Klassen of the Mark Centre led us through a five-minute silent prayer of meditating on a phrase or a Bible passage. I was skeptical because there was only five minutes – it would take time for God to speak to me. Yet, I closed my eyes and tried anyway.

“King of my heart” and “He is my song” immediately came to mind. I repeated those over and over in my head.

Suddenly an image came to mind: I was in a small sailboat in the middle of a calm ocean with no land. I noticed a big drain open up below. All the water began to flow out.

I was confused; what would happen to a sailboat if there was no water? The boat would become purposeless.

Then large hands came and just held me.

What was I supposed to make of this? What was God trying to communicate to me through these images?

I focused once again on the calm water. Despite the fact that I’m not going through a rough time now, I’m still not relying completely on God; there’s something that I’m holding onto in which I find security instead in God.

I think the drain symbolizes that I have to let go, and when I do God will be right there for me to lean on, take refuge in, and find my strength through.

When I let go, God will become the king of my heart. He will be my song.

[Sarah Martens is a participant in the South Africa cohort of Outtatown,

an eight-month discipleship school connected to Canadian Mennonite

University, Winnipeg. Sarah is a member at King Road Mennonite Brethren Church, Abbotsford, B.C.

This article originally appeared on the Outtatown blog where

participants regularly reflect on the experiences learning and serving.