ETEQ graduation 2017

École de Théologie Évangélique du Québec (ETEQ) held a celebration for graduates Apr. 30, 2017. More than 100 people attended the ceremony on the ETEQ campus in Montreal to share the successful completion of degrees.

Bachelor of theology: 4

Certificate of pastoral studies: 12

Certificate in theology: 1

Certificate of biblical studies: 1

“The student body is growing at a pace that warrants an annual celebration rather than every two years as has been our practice for the past few years,” says president Kristen Corrigan.

The official degree-granting ceremony occurs at accrediting partner Laval University in Quebec City. At ETEQ’s ceremony, graduates were presented with a certificate of completion of their studies at ETEQ and an apple to symbolize the fruit of their preparation to serve Christ.

Pilgrimage was the theme of the ceremony, introduced by Jean (John) Martin, ETEQ academic dean, who recently experienced the Camino de Santiago in Spain. ETEQ board chair Jean Raymond Théorêt built on this theme connecting with the students’ individual and collective pilgrimages. Keynote speaker Martin Bellerose, a specialist in migration and faith, focusing on pilgrimage through the lens of the journey of Abraham.

Bachelor graduate Tu Lan Diep delivered the student address. A nurse who has studied part-time at ETEQ since 2011, she said, “God is the real reason why we, the students, say ‘yes’ to studying theology.” She acknowledged the professionalism and caring of the teachers, the richness of her experience as a student, the welcoming atmosphere of the school and highlighted the work of staff and leadership.

Laval University dean Gilles Routhier, from the Faculty of Theology and Religious Studies, travelled from Quebec City to highlight the importance of the partnership between Laval University and ETEQ. He stressed that the formation experience they receive is about discerning a student’s call, not so much about courses and marks.

A highlight for the ETEQ family was seeing their own member, student adviser Véronique Beaudin (who inspired Gathering 2014 with her testimony) among the graduates this year.

“We praise God for those he has prepared to this point,” says Corrigan. “May God’s Kingdom come here in Quebec and beyond, as it is in heaven.”

