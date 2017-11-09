The ups, downs and crux of preaching
Preaching to Transform Not to Modify – It is clear that Jeff Bucknam has mastered the art of presence in the pulpit. This presentation on the role of biblical preaching as an element of effective discipleship …
Present in suffering
Pastoral Care as Discipleship through Life’s Challenges – I approached this workshop with a sense that its content and delivery would be quite profound; Gloria did not disappoint. Her words were so rich, true and helpful …
Disciples of the Light
A couple of weeks back, I met a young Leo Tolstoy. In Saskatchewan. This surprised me. Not because he had no beard, or that he was still alive. What surprised me was that he was a thoughtful, Canadian Millennial, who, …
Can a joyful noise “make” disciples?
Singing as Discipleship: Gifts and Pitfalls – “How does our singing help us be apprentices of Jesus?” Andrew Dyck asked. Many have never thought about it as a tool in that way, but singing is our most enduring spiritual …
A gospel that could change the world
I had the privilege of attending the Thursday plenary sessions with some students from Columbia Bible College as part of a course I teach. I was curious to hear how they experienced the session as they were stepping into the …
The healing work of discipleship
Implementing an effective healing discipleship ministry in your church – “If anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!” (2 Corinthians 5:17) …
What are you hiding?
Knowing and being Known: Discipleship and Millennials – “What are you hiding?” These words were how Jeremy Walker decided to begin his talk on Knowing and being Known: Discipleship and Millennials. This …
A 30,000 ft view on discipleship
4 disciple-making paradigms – In his letter to the Colossian church, the apostle Paul expressed his mission with these words: “Christ in you, the hope of …
Power that overflows beyond itself
As we gather as a broad and diverse Mennonite Brethren family for any kind of discussion, our clear use of language is especially important. This may be particularly true in the case of discipleship – a word that we seem …
Get ready to #MBEquip2017
EQUIP is the 2017 study conference of the Canadian Conference of Mennonite Brethren Churches, re-envisioned to provide training and inspiration to professional and lay leaders in our churches on the task of discipleship. Volunteers will provide blog posts reflecting on …
