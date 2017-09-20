A Cry for Home: A window on MCC’s work in Palestine and Israel

Everyone needs a home — where families are safe and secure, where their basic needs are met, where they can come and go freely, and where they can imagine a future.

But that is not the reality for most Palestinians, or even for some Israelis.

This month, MCC Canada will release the first collection in a series of videos featuring stories of people who make their home in Palestine and Israel. Some of the stories may surprise you. Some may prompt questions. And some may compel you to action.

These stories are part of a campaign called A Cry for Home, a multi-year initiative inviting MCC supporters to learn about, engage with and advocate for a just peace for Palestinians and Israelis.

At the special request of our Palestinian Christian partners, MCC has put together a variety of resources that provide a window into the lives of people living in Palestine and Israel – lives that are filled with heartache and hope, devastation and faith. These partners are asking Western Christians to stand in solidarity with them, and to advocate for an end to oppression and injustice.

“I’ve been to Palestine and Israel three times,” says MCC Canada executive director Don Peters. “Each time, I returned to the peaceful tranquility of my own home in Canada, while the cry for home – and for a just peace – lingered persistently in the background as a plea from that troubled land.

“We know there are many different perspectives on the situation in Palestine and Israel, and we anticipate this campaign will raise some questions. We are happy to engage constructively on these.

“However, the one thing our partners consistently ask for is our voice. What we have seen and what we have heard, we need to share. As Christians, we believe change and reconciliation are possible through Christ, and we are blessed to work with both Palestinians and Israelis committed to a peaceful resolution.”

MCC’s prayer for all people in Palestine and Israel comes from Isaiah 32:16–18 (NRSV): Then justice will dwell in the wilderness, and righteousness abide in the fruitful field. The effect of righteousness will be peace, and the result of righteousness, quietness and trust forever. My people will abide in a peaceful habitation, in secure dwellings, and in quiet resting places.

Visit our A Cry for Home campaign page to view videos, read stories, download fact sheets, find prayer requests or learn how you can get involved. You can also contact your local MCC office, or read more about this campaign on the Ottawa Office blog.

[Laura Kalmar is associate director of communications and donor relations for MCC in Canada.

