Church anniversary – St Ann’s

“Grounded in Faith, Growing to Serve – Then, Now, Forever.”

The 50th anniversary theme for St. Ann’s (Ont.) Community Church celebration was echoed throughout the weekend of Sept. 22–24, 2017, as former and present members and friends of the congregation gathered to reminisce, share, sing, worship and fellowship. St. Ann’s Community Church was born in 1967 out of a vision from the board of then-Vineland (Ont.) MB Church and brought to fruition by pastor Henry Wiebe and a few committed families.

Former senior and youth pastors participated in the weekend activities along with shared memories and music from other past members, including greetings from the town’s mayor and Ontario MB conference executive director Ed Willms.

Friday night remained youth focused; Saturday was a day of remembering our past as illustrated by the many table displays. Then we were led in praise and worship by a talented team before our youth served a delicious formal dinner.

Sunday morning brought back a tradition of choir as past and present members joined together in leading worship.

Current pastor Greg Allen challenged us with a “look ahead” message from Philippians 3:12–14: humbly evaluate, strategically eliminate and direction determines destination.

Many stayed after the service to mingle and enjoy light refreshments. We praise God for sustaining us as a light in our community of St. Ann’s for 50 years!

[submitted by Jane Martens, chair, on behalf of the anniversary committee

