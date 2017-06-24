Church anniversary – Parliament Community Church

Posted by Contributor on Saturday, June 24, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Parliament Community Church celebrated its 75th anniversary with a homecoming event June 3–4, 2017. The theme for the weekend was “Shaping the Future from the Strength of the Past.”

A Saturday evening banquet and program celebrated former pastors and recalled history through trivia. A PowerPoint presentation narrated the church’s story, and individuals shared God’s blessings.

Sunday morning, the congregation enjoyed a mass choir made up of present and former attenders. Guest speaker Justin Neufeld, professor at CMU and son of former pastor Norm Neufeld (1979–1986), challenged the congregation with his sermon.

Parliament began in 1942 when a group of Mennonite Brethren believers who were worshipping together with a German Baptist congregation constructed a small church in Regina. They called a full-time pastor in 1955, and the growing group moved to a new facility on Hill Avenue in 1960.

The church continued expanding, and in 1975 the congregation built and moved to Parliament Community Church.

Currently, PCC has four pastors, including transitional pastor Scott Tolhurst, and the church building is home to three congregations: the PCC congregation, a group of Korean believers (Beautiful Presbyterian Church) and the African Pentecostal Church.

[Wendy Sawatzky on behalf of the Anniversary Committee (Jim Slough, Janice Parke, Rob & Wendy Sawatzky and Peter & Donna Suderman)

Photos courtesy of Parliament Community Church. All photos except choir by Shandra Massier.

