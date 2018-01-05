C2C joins MB Mission for greater impact locally, nationally and globally

After several years of processing the big idea of having the C2C Network join MB Mission, delegates of the Canadian Conference of MB Churches gave their final vote of affirmation Nov. 1, 2017, at a Special General Meeting in Abbotsford, B.C. It was a good example of the community discernment process that we see in the Book of Acts when the apostles and elders declared, “It seemed good to the Holy Spirit and to us…” (Acts 15:28). The vote passed with 85 percent majority.

I want to express my thanks to everyone who prayed and invested in this process. There have been many people who gave their input along the way with counsel and engaged us with many important questions. We are grateful for an involved and supportive constituency. Together we are stepping forward in faith in the direction that God is calling us.

We are most excited about the high level of passion and commitment that we see in both our Canadian and US MB church conferences.

We believe that this merger anchors us securely in our MB family and also links us to a much broader kingdom network.

Together, we are committed to One Mission – local, national, and global. We want to see churches everywhere embracing this vision to equip everyone to share the gospel and to make disciples of all nations.

We continue to ask for your prayers as we work together to effectively merge our agencies and align our systems. Although we are adding North American church planting to our global work, we will be keeping global MB Mission donations separate from the donations received for domestic church planting with C2C. Please pray that in all things we would be faithful, humble and wise as we serve Jesus and his Church in the days to come.

[Randy Friesen is general director of MB Mission, based in Abbotsford, B.C.

