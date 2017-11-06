Bread for the Journey: Meditations and recipes to nourish the soul

Bloggers deliver daily bread

The Mennonite Girls Can Cook recipe bloggers serve up spiritual food in their latest book. Bread for the Journey dishes out three months of daily devotionals with bite-sized prayer and “savour” reflections. The authors flavour their meditations with their own life experiences and the heritage of faith passed down from their parents and grandparents. Each week begins with a recipe and a larger helping of inspiration from a family faith story. The 10 contributors to the blog, which began in 2008, come from a Russian-Mennonite background and live in the Lower Mainland and Southern Manitoba.

