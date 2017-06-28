A covering of love

The Passing Quilt at Menno Place

Chaplains and spiritual care volunteers at Menno Place share vigil with those who are dying alone. They have initiated the Passing Quilt ceremony.

A handcrafted quilt is used to cover a person’s body after they have passed from life to eternity. Along with the quilt, they perform a ceremony that may include prayer, a poem, a song and silence.

The 10” x 7” quilt used for the ceremony was gifted to Menno Place by the Menno Positives Quilting Club. This is a group from Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Abbotsford, B.C., who honour the long-held Mennonite tradition of quilting.

This Passing Quilt ceremony has been used 64 times in 11 months. It has significantly deepened the way in which families, staff and other residents say goodbye to a dear friend and loved one.

[Sharon Simpson is director of communications and stakeholder engagement at Menno Place in Abbotsford, B.C.

